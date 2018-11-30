Melania Trump gives preview of White House Xmas decorations

(Above) A Christmas wreath made out of Be Best - Mrs Trump's campaign against cyberbullying - pencils in a window of the White House Red Room.

(Above) US president Donald Trump and Mrs Trump with the official White House Christmas tree.

(Above) The East Colonnade decorated with 40 blood-red Christmas trees became an Internet meme.

WASHINGTON: US First Lady Melania Trump gave a preview of the Christmas decorations at the White House this week.

The theme, American Treasures, is a patriotic one but it also contains nods to the first family's various interests, such as the president's love of buildings, Mrs Trump's Be Best campaign and their son Barron Trump's love of football, reported the Daily Mail.

White House Christmas decorations include more than 14,000 red ornaments hanging from 29 trees, reported Time.

"This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas season," Mrs Trump said in a statement.

"Our theme honours the heart and spirit of the American people. Thank you to the many volunteers and staff who worked hard to decorate the halls of the People's House in Christmas cheer.

"On behalf of my family, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

The decorations, predictably, drew mixed reactions.

A corridor in the White House, the East Colonnade, has been lined with more than 40 blood red Christmas trees, becoming an instant Internet meme and leaving some accusing Mrs Trump of having no taste, reported Sky News.

Some said it represented US President Donald Trump's alleged collusion with former communist state Russia while others made references to the dystopian world of The Handmaid's Tale, in which women characters are in red gowns.

One artist said the trees look like a "car wash", while author Molly Jong-Fast asked: "How do wealthy people have such bad taste?"

But Mrs Trump does have supporters online.

After Mrs Trump posted photos and a video of the decorations on her official White House Twitter account, @josephstock95 replied: "Such a beautiful display. Do not listen to the haters."