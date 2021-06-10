Melbourne to exit lockdown tonight, but some curbs will remain
MELBOURNE: Australia's second-largest city Melbourne will exit a hard lockdown as planned tonight, Victoria state authorities said, although some restrictions on travel and gatherings would likely remain for another week.
But people must stay within 25km of their homes, officials said, in an effort to stop transmission during an upcoming long weekend.
There will also be a total ban on house gatherings and masks will be mandatory indoors.
"This is a good day," Victoria's Acting Premier James Merlino said yesterday.
"But we know this is not over yet, and until we have widespread vaccination across Victoria and the country, the virus will still be with us."
Mr Merlino said further easing of restrictions for Melbourne could happen within a week barring any spike in cases.
Yesterday, Victoria reported just one new locally acquired case, the lowest rise in more than two weeks, from two a day earlier. - REUTERS
