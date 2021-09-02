Melbourne extends lockdown to buy time to vaccinate adult residents

People queueing at a vaccination centre in Melbourne yesterday. The city's lockdown, initially due to end today, has been extended for three weeks as the focus shifts to rapid vaccination drives.

SYDNEY : Australian authorities yesterday extended the Covid-19 lockdown in Melbourne for another three weeks, as they shift their focus to rapid vaccination drives and move away from a suppression strategy to bring cases down to zero.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews flagged a staggered easing of the tough restrictions once 70 per cent of adult residents receive at least one dose, a milestone he hopes to reach at least by Sept 23.

"We have thrown everything at this, but it is now clear to us that we are not going to drive these numbers down, they are instead going to increase," Mr Andrews said in Melbourne, after a lockdown for nearly a month failed to quell the outbreak. The lockdown was due to end today.

New local cases jumped to 120 from 76 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 100 have spent time in the community while infectious.

New South Wales, home to Sydney, yesterday brought forward its target date to fully vaccinate 70 per cent of people above 16 years to the middle of next month, from the initial target of the end of next month.

So far, 37 per cent are fully vaccinated, while 67 per cent have had at least one dose.