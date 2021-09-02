World

Melbourne extends lockdown to buy time to vaccinate adult residents

Melbourne extends lockdown to buy time to vaccinate adult residents
People queueing at a vaccination centre in Melbourne yesterday. The city's lockdown, initially due to end today, has been extended for three weeks as the focus shifts to rapid vaccination drives. PHOTO: AFP
Sep 02, 2021 06:00 am

SYDNEY :  Australian authorities yesterday extended the Covid-19 lockdown in Melbourne for another three weeks, as they shift their focus to rapid vaccination drives and move away from a suppression strategy to bring cases down to zero.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews flagged a staggered easing of the tough restrictions once 70 per cent of adult residents receive at least one dose, a milestone he hopes to reach at least by Sept 23.

"We have thrown everything at this, but it is now clear to us that we are not going to drive these numbers down, they are instead going to increase," Mr Andrews said in Melbourne, after a lockdown for nearly a month failed to quell the outbreak. The lockdown was due to end today.

New local cases jumped to 120 from 76 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 100 have spent time in the community while infectious.

New South Wales, home to Sydney, yesterday brought forward its target date to fully vaccinate 70 per cent of people above 16 years to the middle of next month, from the initial target of the end of next month.

So far, 37 per cent are fully vaccinated, while 67 per cent have had at least one dose.

Minister: Malaysia to move from pandemic to endemic phase by end-Oct
World

Covid to be endemic in M'sia by Oct: Minister

Related Stories

WHO monitoring new coronavirus variant named Mu

Pollution likely to cut 9 years off life expectancy of 40% of Indians

Taleban parades captured military equipment; Biden defends US pullout

A total of 1,116 new cases were detected,down from 1,164 a day earlier. There were four more deaths, taking the toll to 100. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD