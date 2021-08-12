Melbourne to stay locked down as it grapples with Covid-19 infections
CANBERRA : Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne will stay locked down for a second week after reporting 20 new Covid-19 cases as it struggles to stamp out infections caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.
Melbourne was to exit the lockdown today - the sixth for its five million people in stop-start battles against the coronavirus.
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews confirmed that strict stay-at-home orders will remain in place until at least Aug 19 after the authorities were unable to trace how several of the 20 new cases on Wednesday were contracted.
Fewer than 25 per cent of Australia's near 26 million population are fully vaccinated, and the authorities have committed to ending lockdowns when the figure hits 70 per cent. - REUTERS
