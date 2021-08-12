Melbourne to stay locked down as it grapples with Covid-19 infections

State authorities confirmed that strict stay-at-home orders will remain in place until at least Aug 19.

CANBERRA : Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne will stay locked down for a second week after reporting 20 new Covid-19 cases as it struggles to stamp out infections caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

Melbourne was to exit the lockdown today - the sixth for its five million people in stop-start battles against the coronavirus.

Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews confirmed that strict stay-at-home orders will remain in place until at least Aug 19 after the authorities were unable to trace how several of the 20 new cases on Wednesday were contracted.