Melbourne under Covid-19 curfew; Sydney reports record deaths, cases

MELBOURNE: A coronavirus curfew was announced yesterday for Melbourne, with residents confined to their homes overnight as the authorities work to stamp out a Delta variant outbreak. The city reported 22 cases yesterday.

More than five million residents will be unable to leave their homes between 9pm and 5am from yesterday, with essential workers requiring permits to be on the streets.

Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said that the decision came after a series of street parties, pub crawls and home gatherings over the weekend, as Melbourne reached a "tipping point" in its latest outbreak.

Mr Andrews also said stay-at-home restrictions would be extended to Sept 2, saying it was necessary for the city to avoid the fate of Sydney "where it has fundamentally got away from them".

Sydney recorded its deadliest day yesterday with seven deaths surpassing the previous record earlier this month.