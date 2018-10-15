MeToo claim hits head of India’s powerful cricket board

Indian journalists holding placards at a protest against sexual harassment in the media industry in New Delhi on Saturday.

NEW DELHI The chief executive of India's powerful cricket board has been given a week to explain allegations of sexual harassment against him, as the country's fledgling #MeToo movement gathers pace.

Mr Rahul Johri, CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was named in an account shared by Indian author Harnidh Kaur on Twitter.

The unidentified woman accused Mr Johri of assaulting her at his home, while he was working with a different organisation.

"The truth is, it was so sudden and so manipulated that I had no chance at even knowing what the hell this was," the woman said.

EXPLANATION

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, which oversees the BCCI, on Saturday asked Mr Johri for an explanation.

Even though the allegations "do not pertain to his employment with BCCI", the committee said it had given him a week to "submit his explanation".

Mr Johri, CEO of the world's richest cricket body, has not responded to a request for comment.

"There are certain media reports today, including in the social media, pertaining to Rahul Johri," the committee said in a statement.

"These reports disclose allegations of sexual harassment made against Johri, by an unnamed person through a Twitter handle. The allegations also related to his previous employment with a large media house," it added.

India's belated #MeToo movement has made headlines over the last few days, with women sharing compelling accounts of alleged harassment by several powerful men including a minister, Bollywood filmmakers, news editors and comedians.

On Friday, the production of a Bollywood blockbuster was halted after the film's lead called for harassment claims against its director and co-star to be "stringently" investigated.

Star Akshay Kumar said he had requested that the making of Housefull 4 be stopped following allegations against director Sajid Khan and actor Nana Patekar.

Accusations that Patekar behaved inappropriately on a film set 10 years ago sparked India's #MeToo movement.