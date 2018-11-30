MH370: Passengers' relatives say they have new pieces of debris

KUALA LUMPUR: Relatives of people who went missing on Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 more than four years ago have retrieved what they believe are new pieces of debris from the aircraft and will present them to the Malaysian government this week.

Flight MH370 was on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board when it disappeared, becoming one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

Malaysian and international investigators believe the jet veered thousands of miles off course from its scheduled route before eventually plunging into the Indian Ocean.

But no one knows why.

In all, 27 pieces of aircraft debris have been collected from various places around the world but only three wing fragments that washed up along the Indian Ocean coast have been confirmed to be from MH370.

The relatives said in a brief statement on Wednesday that they would meet Malaysia's transport minister today "to hand over newly recovered debris".

Mr Calvin Shim, whose wife was a crew member on the plane, told Reuters that the group planned to hand over five pieces of debris found off Madagascar, where some debris had been found before.

The most recent discovery was in August, he said.

In May, Malaysia called off a three-month search by US firm Ocean Infinity, which spanned 112,000 sq km in the southern Indian Ocean and ended with no significant findings.

It was the second major search after Australia, China and Malaysia ended a fruitless A$200 million (S$200 million) search across an area of 120,000 sq km last year.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had said in May that the country would consider resuming the search only if new clues come to light.