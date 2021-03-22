Miami Beach officials impose curfew to curb spring break chaos

MIAMI BEACH: Throngs of revellers flocking to Miami Beach, Florida, for spring break have become so uncontrollable that the authorities imposed a curfew on Saturday that they hope will spoil the party.

For the next 72 hours, visitors will have to leave streets and restaurants will close their doors at 8pm in the main tourist areas of South Beach, the epicentre of the city's party scene.

In addition, the three bridges that connect the island with mainland Miami will be closed to traffic from 10pm.

Only residents, workers and hotel guests will have access.

"This is all about the public safety folks," said acting city manager Raul Aguila.

Referring to photos of crowds on the main Ocean Drive strip, he said: "It looked like a rock concert. You couldn't see pavement and you couldn't see grass."

The move followed weeks of wild partying in Miami Beach, which is no stranger to uncontrollable spring break crowds.

But this year the volume is clearly higher than in previous years, said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. "I think it is in part due to the fact that there are very few places open elsewhere in the country, or they're too cold," he said.