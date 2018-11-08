Midterm loss not a huge blow for Trump

White House spokesman Sarah Sanders noted a detail from the midterms that will please Mr Donald Trump (above) : Candidates he supported did "very well tonight".

WASHINGTONUS President Donald Trump often boasts about winning, but after Democrats seized the House of Representatives on Tuesday, he is finding out how it feels to be one of the "losers" he usually mocks.

And has he responded with humility? Did he appear downcast? No.

Mr Trump was triumphant.

He tweeted the midterm elections - in which Democrats defeated his Republicans to control the lower House of Congress for the first time in eight years - were "a tremendous success".

His enthusiasm after losing half of Congress on Tuesday is not as unrealistic as it might appear: His Republicans have retained and even expanded their Senate majority, while fighting with the House may yet be to his advantage when it comes to his own re-election in two years.

The tweet, ending with a cheerful "thank you to all" was pure Trump.

Mr Howard Kurtz from Fox News, the network that Mr Trump loves to watch and to talk to, declared the loss of the House "a turning point".

"No amount of spin can soften the blow of losing the House to the Democrats. Indeed, there were reports that White House officials had told the president to brace himself for a very tough night," Mr Kurtz wrote on the Fox website.

It is sure that the Democrats - who have been pilloried by Mr Trump in the most extreme terms during the election campaign - will take their opportunity to hit back.

Controlling the House means controlling committees with subpoena power.

They will be tearing into Mr Trump's carefully hidden personal finances and links to Russia, a legal morass already being investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

SUBPOENA POWER

The top Democrat on the judiciary committee, Mr Jerry Nadler, told MSNBC's Ari Melber immediately after the election that "we'll use subpoena power if we have to, when we have to".

Not known for being able to take criticism, Mr Trump can be expected to respond blow for blow.

Washington may be in store for some unprecedented partisan ugliness.

Of course, there is a slender chance that the shock of the midterms will produce a kinder and gentler Mr Trump who once more breaks Washington's rules by actually cooperating with the Democrats.

According to the office of Mrs Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat in line to become the new Speaker of the House, Mr Trump called her after the results came in "to extend his congratulations".

"He acknowledged the Leader's call for bipartisanship," Mrs Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted.

But Mr Trump could arguably benefit from open war with the House.

First, the Republicans have firm control over the Senate.

That means Mr Trump can still get things done, not least confirmation of right-leaning judges with lifetime appointments.

As Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday: "The conservative judicial train will keep running."

And conflict with Democrats could fuel Mr Trump's goal of reelection in 2020.

The Trump base will have no problem believing him when he says Mrs Pelosi and her Democrats are to blame for every ill in the country.

White House spokesman Sarah Sanders noted another detail from the midterms that will quietly please Mr Trump: Candidates he supported in election rallies did "very well tonight".