Migrant caravan a lifeline for Trump

Central American migrants, part of a second wave heading to the US, are seen on foot and hitchhiking on a truck in Chiquimula, Guatemala, on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is stoking fears about a Central American migrant caravan bound for the US border - a move that seems to be playing to his advantage two weeks before congressional elections by rallying his base and catching the Democrats flat-footed.

Immigration, a hot-button issue over the summer as the Trump administration wrestled with a crisis over the separation of children from their parents who had illegally crossed the border, has roared back.

As voters make their choices for the Nov 6 midterm elections - decisions that election forecasters say could swing the House of Representatives back to the Democrats - Mr Trump is seizing the moment.

The issue is campaign manna for the Republican President - and a rather unlikely political lifeline, provided by the trek of thousands of mainly Honduran migrants across Mexico for the US border.

"The Democrat Party is encouraging millions of illegal aliens to break our laws and violate our borders and overwhelm our nation..." Mr Trump told a boisterous rally on late Monday in the border state of Texas.The response from Democrats: virtual radio silence.

In his run for the White House in 2016, Mr Trump played to fears of a border crisis, with migrants ostensibly bringing violence and drugs into the country, to galvanise his supporters.

Now, he has threatened to formally declare the caravan situation a "national emergency" - a move that falls in line with his efforts to make immigration by undocumented migrants a flashpoint issue in November.

To the delight of his base, he has warned he would close the southern US border with Mexico and pledged to scrap international aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador for failing to halt the migrant tide. He doubled down on Monday night, directly accusing Democrats, without evidence, of being behind the formation of the caravan of more than 7,000 people.

Months earlier, he had been forced on the back foot as the border crisis raged, with Democrats seizing the high ground by assailing the administration's parent-child separations as inhumane and un-American.

Now, the migrant caravan hype has allowed him to rewrite the narrative - and politically seize the upper hand.

DILEMMA FOR DEMOCRATS

Democrats appear boxed in, experts said. If they push back on Mr Trump's firm stance, they could appear weak on national security. If they embrace the President's hard line, they risk alienating Hispanic voters, a significant portion of their constituency.

"It is a gift (for Trump) that could not come at a better time," Mr Muzaffar Chishti, a lawyer with the Migration Policy Institute said about the caravan.

Mr Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric, including claims that "criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in" to the caravan, is accused of reaching a startling new level of falsehood and fear-mongering.