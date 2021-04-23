Millions expected to go hungry in Myanmar in coming months: UN

Food insecurity is rising sharply in Myanmar in the wake of the Feb 1 military coup and a deepening financial crisis, with millions more expected to go hungry in the coming months, the United Nations said yesterday.

Up to 3.4 million more people will struggle to afford food in the next few months, with urban areas the worst affected as job losses mount in manufacturing and construction, and as services and food prices rise, a World Food Programme (WFP) analysis showed.

"More and more poor people have lost their jobs and are unable to afford food," country director Stephen Anderson said in a statement. "A concerted response is required now to alleviate immediate suffering and to prevent an alarming deterioration in food security."

Prices of rice and cooking oil has risen by 5 per cent and 18 per cent respectively since the end of February, said WFP.