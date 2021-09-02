Minister: Malaysia to move from pandemic to endemic phase by end-Oct

A customer buying chicken at a stall in a wet market in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia will continue to make mask-wearing mandatory for the foreseeable future.

PUTRAJAYA : Malaysia can expect to move from Covid-19 pandemic to an endemic phase by the end of next month, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday.

He said with 80 per cent of the population expected to be vaccinated by then, it would be time the country learnt to "live with the virus".

"We will wait for the next two months, when 80 per cent of the population are vaccinated.So I can say by then we will reach a phase where we start living with the virus."

He said being in an endemic phase would see more sectors reopened with new Covid-19 norms being practised.

The ministry will continue to make mask-wearing mandatory for the foreseeable future.

"We have seen how some countries had to make mask-wearing compulsory again following the emergence of more contagious variants.

"So we will retain the mask mandate," said Mr Khairy.

Malaysia recorded 18,762 cases yesterday, taking the total to 1,765,016.

There were 278 deaths, taking the toll to 16,942.

Meanwhile, as Indonesia and Thailand start to ease virus curbs after seeing case numbers fall, health experts say cases of new infections could rise again with vaccination rates still low.

Indonesia and Thailand have started to lift curbs on dine-in restaurants and shopping malls to ease the economic pain of their lockdowns.

Indonesia reported 10,534 new cases on Tuesday, five times fewer than its peak in mid-July, while Thailand reported 14,802 new cases yesterday, down 37 per cent from its mid-August peak.

However, experts said easing curbs carried dangers with a low level of vaccination and a shortage of testing, with rates of positive tests often above the 5 per cent recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"We are definitely concerned around the reopening without meeting all the criteria proposed by the WHO," Dr Abhishek Rimal, Asia-Pacific emergency health coordinator at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said.