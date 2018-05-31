Missouri Governor resigns amid sex scandal

CHICAGO Missouri Governor Eric Greitens - once a rising Republican political star - resigned on Tuesday amid expanding investigations of a sex scandal and potential violations of campaign finance laws.

It was a stunning fall from grace for the military veteran and Rhodes scholar once rumoured to be considering an eventual run for the presidency.

"This ordeal has been designed to cause an incredible amount of strain on my family," said Mr Greitens, who had repeatedly called the investigations a "witch hunt", borrowing a favourite phrase of US President Donald Trump.

"I have not broken any laws or committed any offence worthy of this treatment," the former US Navy Seal added at a brief news conference, at one point clearly holding back tears.

Mr Greitens' troubles had mushroomed over revelations of a 2015 extramarital affair and charges, which he vehemently disputed, that he attempted to blackmail his mistress into silence with a compromising semi-nude photo.

The state legislature's investigation had expanded to probe potential campaign finance violations, as questions swirled over whether his campaign to become governor illegally coordinated with a non-profit organisation, A New Missouri, to conceal the identity of political donors.

The 44-year-old had alienated many in the Missouri political establishment by criticising lawmakers of both parties who disagreed with him.

He was hobbled when an affair from two years ago became public in January.

THREAT

Mr Greitens' mistress, who has not been publicly identified, claimed he took a photo of her partially nude, bound and blindfolded, without her permission, and threatened to release the photo if the affair became public.

An investigation by a bipartisan state legislative committee found the woman credible and released a report laying out her allegations in great detail.

While admitting to the extramarital affair, Mr Greitens insisted his failings were personal and did not rise to the level of a criminal offence.

He claimed the allegations, and subsequent investigations, were the result of entrenched forces wanting to cripple him politically. He repeated that claim on Tuesday.