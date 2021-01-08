Mob attack on Capitol: Timeline of events

Supporters of US President Donald Trump in front of the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. An ensuing riot forced the suspension of a joint session of Congress to certify President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory. Four people were confirmed dead after the siege.

Washington time, EDT, is 13 hours behind Singapore.

Wednesday noon EDT

US President Donald Trump takes the stage at the rally in front of the White House. He speaks for about an hour and encourages his supporters to march on the Capitol. He tells them he would "never concede". A pro-Trump mob starts to mass outside Congress.

1pm

Congress starts joint session, presided over by US Vice-President Mike Pence.

2pm

Mob storms the Capitol. Protesters wearing Make America Great Again apparel and carrying Confederate flags make their way up the exterior steps of the Capitol. They begin pushing through barricades. Lawmakers, staff and media shelter in the chambers and offices at first, before some are moved to a more secure location. As crowd goes on rampage, Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt is fatally shot by security officers.

3.13pm

Citywide 6pm to 6am curfew announced.

4pm

President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation.

4.16pm

Announcement that the Capitol is secure.

Just past 8pm Debate resumes in Senate.

9pm