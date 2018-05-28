Mobile phone dealer in Malaysia shot at more than 10 times

BUKIT MERTAJAM, PENANG A mobile phone dealer in Penang was shot at more than 10 times and survived.

Mr Tan Yi Chin, 23, was going home after having breakfast with a friend on Saturday morning. He had stopped at a red light near Taman Sentosa when a gunman walked up and unleashed a hail of bullets at his car.

Wounded in his right shoulder, right hand and body, Mr Tan managed to escape from the left side of his Honda Accord.

The gunman is believed to have fled after the shooting.

Penang police chief, Commissioner A. Thaiveegan, said the 11.15am incident occurred at a busy traffic light junction.

"The victim is in stable condition. We have formed a task force to investigate the case from all angles," he said.

Central Seberang Prai district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid, said the assailant wore a ski mask and fired more than 10 shots.

AC Nik Ros said :"We recovered 11 bullet casings at the scene. I believe a semi-automatic pistol was used. We will view any footage of CCTVs in the vicinity to try and identify the suspect."