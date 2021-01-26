Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine appears effective against new variants

Moderna is working on a booster shot against the South Africa variant.

WASHINGTON Moderna said yesterday its Covid-19 vaccine produced virus-neutralising antibodies in laboratory tests against new variants found in the UK and South Africa.

A two-dose regimen of its vaccine is expected to protect against emerging strains detected to date, the company said.

Moderna, however, said it would test a vaccine booster against the South Africa variant in pre-clinical trials to see if that would be more effective in boosting antibodies against it and other future variants.