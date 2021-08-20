Monarchy reshaped as Malaysia’s King looks to end political turmoil

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah will be picking a new prime minister for Malaysia this week.

KUALA LUMPUR : The efforts of the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, to end the country's long-running political instability could transform the traditionally ceremonial monarchy revered for being above politics, said analysts.

Malaysian monarchs play a figurehead role and rarely intervene in politics.

But the King - who this week could end months of political turmoil by naming a new prime minister - has wielded his constitutional powers and influence like no other to chart the nation's political course.

PRECEDENT

Over the last 18 months, the King named Mr Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, propped him up in key moments during a power struggle and - as public sentiment soured over his handling of Covid-19 - reprimanded the administration, leaving its future hanging in the balance. Mr Muhyiddin had resigned on Monday.

Constitutional lawyer New Sin Yew said the constitutional monarch's powers had been stretched to their limits during the ongoing crisis, raising concern that it could lead to overreach by future monarchs.

"A precedent has definitely been set, but it is being set in abnormal times. There is a danger simply because of this precedent, which I hope does not repeat itself," the lawyer said.

Royal historian Kobkua Suwannathat-Pian said the King had not acted beyond the scope of his constitutional powers.

"This King seems to be very careful on what he can and cannot do," she said.

The King, whose term ends in 2024, will be picking Mr Muhyiddin's successor this week, after he ruled out elections during the pandemic and asked all parliamentarians to nominate a candidate.

"Of course in a parliamentary democracy, the best would be to hold elections," said Professor Nik Ahmad Kamal Nik Mahmod of the International Islamic University of Malaysia.