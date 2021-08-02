Monks in Thailand do their bit to help Covid patients as cases soar

Buddhist monks disinfecting themselves after performing cremation duties for coronavirus victims at Chin Wararam Worawihan Temple in Bangkok.

BANGKOK As Covid-19 cases surge in Thailand, some Buddhist monks are donning personal protective equipment over their distinctive robes, delivering oxygen cylinders, taking nasal samples and even helping to carry the dead to crematoriums.

Thailand is struggling to contain its latest outbreak fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant, leaving healthcare services stretched and further damaging a battered economy.

"There are a lot of Thais who are still ignored by the public health system," Suthi Wararam Temple deputy abbot Mahapromphong, 33, told AFP in Bangkok. "We take care of everyone we come across."

Since July 21, he has been working in Bangkok's poorer neighbourhoods, distributing oxygen tanks, food and medical supplies to the needy, as well as taking samples for testing. Monks are highly respected in the Buddhist kingdom, and they were inundated with donations once word got out.

One man winced as Mr Mahapromphong removed a swab and deposited the sample in a pot. "It's better to be safe than sorry," the man said, his eyes watering.

Mr Mahapromphong told AFP: "Monks are able to live because we rely on people's donations. So it is time for us to give back to the people. At the very least, we can encourage them to keep fighting."

Mr Supornchaithammo, a monk at Chin Wararam Worawihan Temple, helps with the grimmer task of taking bodies to the crematorium.

"I am willing to take the risk," he said. "If I contract the virus, then I am ready to accept it without regret."

The bulk of the new infections have been detected since April, when the latest wave was sparked by a cluster at an upscale Bangkok nightlife district frequented by the politically connected.

Mr Supornchaithammo never expected this to be his routine, but is happy to help.

"I did not have it in my head that I would be doing something like this when I was ordained," he said. "But with a situation like this, everybody needs a helping hand."

Meanwhile, anti-government protesters took to the streets in cars and motorcycles yesterday, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha over his handling of the spread of Covid-19.

In Bangkok, drivers honked horns and motorcyclists raised three-finger salutes - a gesture of resistance inspired by The Hunger Games movie - as they moved along a 20km route stretching from the Democracy Monument in the centre of the capital out to Don Mueang International Airport.

"We can barely make a living now, all of my family members have been affected," said a 47-year-old protester who gave his name only as Chai. "The government failed to provide vaccines on time and many of us haven't had any vaccine yet. If we don't come out to make our calls, the government will simply ignore us."

Yesterday, Thailand reported 18,027 new infections and 133 deaths, bringing total cases to 615,314, with 4,990 fatalities.