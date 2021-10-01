More than 1,650 in Johor Baru hit by flash floods
JOHOR BARU More than 1,650 residents in the Johor Baru area were affected by flash floods after a heavy downpour yesterday morning.
A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said: "We deployed teams to the locations to assist the residents. There were no injuries or people trapped in their houses by the floods," he said.
Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has asked the Johor Drainage and Irrigation Department and local councils to carry out the relevant studies at the flash flood-prone areas immediately.
"After that, the department and local councils should present the findings to me as soon as possible to identify those responsible for this issue," he said. - THE STAR
