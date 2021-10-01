More than 1,650 in Johor Baru hit by flash floods

JOHOR BARU More than 1,650 residents in the Johor Baru area were affected by flash floods after a heavy downpour yesterday morning.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said: "We deployed teams to the locations to assist the residents. There were no injuries or people trapped in their houses by the floods," he said.

Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has asked the Johor Drainage and Irrigation Department and local councils to carry out the relevant studies at the flash flood-prone areas immediately.