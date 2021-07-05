More than 60 die in Java hospital after oxygen supply runs low

A Covid-19 patient being treated in an emergency tent in Yogyakarta in Java.

JAKARTA: More than 60 people died in a Java hospital when its supply of oxygen was almost exhausted.

The Indonesian government said yesterday it ordered oxygen-makers to prioritise medical needs amid growing demand from Covid-19 patients.

In a statement, the Sardjito hospital in Java said 63 patients died after it nearly ran out of oxygen over the period from Saturday until yesterday, when fresh supplies arrived. However, a hospital spokesman could not confirm if all the dead had suffered from Covid-19.

Hospitals across the main island of Java are being pushed to the brink by the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, which was first identified in India, where it caused a dramatic spike in cases and strained medical resources.

Indonesia reported 555 deaths yesterday, its biggest daily rise since the pandemic began, taking the death toll to 60,582.

The country also reported 27,233 new cases for its second highest daily increase, taking the total to 2,284,084.

In response to what happened at Sardjito hospital, the government is asking the gas industry to increase production of medical oxygen, said Health Ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi.

"We also hope people do not stock up on oxygen," she added, referring to stockpiles that could have the effect of denying the gas to many.

The hospital said that for days before the incident, it had sought more supplies of oxygen, but virus patients streaming in since Friday had pushed it beyond its capacity, consuming supply sooner than expected. The crisis eased when it began to receive more supplies just before dawn yesterday.

Eighteen days of "emergency" curbs took effect in Java and Bali on Saturday to control the spread of the virus.

From tomorrow, Indonesia will clamp down on arrivals of foreign visitors, allowing in only those who are fully vaccinated and have a negative polymerase chain reaction test, the ministry said, although diplomatic travel is excluded.

Visitors will still have to spend eight days in quarantine.