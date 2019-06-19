More clips emerge in Malaysia gay sex video scandal

PETALING JAYA More video clips of an alleged gay sex video scandal have surfaced in Malaysia on YouTube and circulated via WhatsApp.

A 46-second long video was posted on YouTube, suggesting it was part of a series of sex videos that have rocked Malaysian politics.

One video did not have any images but appeared to be an audio recording of two men chatting and agreeing to meet discreetly at a five-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

The video's uploader claimed the two men are the same individuals who were seen in last week's sex videos.

YouTube user Rahim Jaafar claimed the recorded conversation was made at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur in March this year.

Another clip shared on WhatsApp was taken from a low angle and shows only the torsos and legs of the men. Their faces cannot be seen.

One-time private secretary to a deputy minister Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz has said he is one of the men in the videos released earlier.

He has claimed Malaysian Economics Affairs Minister Azmin Ali was the other man.

Mr Azmin has denied the allegations, saying it was made to tarnish his reputation. He said yesterday he is certain all the sex videos implicating him are an "inside job".

He said the attack was due to his performance as a politician and Cabinet member.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat deputy president said he initiated several measures to clear his name, including lodging reports with the police and at the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department, citing Mr Haziq for illicit sex.

Mr Haziq said he is not sure who is behind the circulation of the videos.

He told Malaysia's The Sun that he was the victim as "someone recorded and leaked what should have been a private moment".