More infected Thais return home illegally, skip quarantine

BANGKOK: Thailand yesterday reported six more of its citizens infected with the coronavirus had illegally entered the country, skipped quarantine and travelled to different provinces.

The new cases follow four others who entered Thailand from neighbouring Myanmar last week.

Thailand has kept the number of infections low at 4,026, with 60 deaths, but the new cases are raising fears of a local outbreak.

The six Thais had then travelled separately to four provinces, including capital Bangkok, director of the Disease Control Department Sophon Iamsirithaworn told a news conference.