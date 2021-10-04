More regions in New Zealand under lockdown as virus spreads

The normally bustling High Street in Auckland's business district was largely deserted during the lockdown that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern enforced in August.

WELLINGTON New Zealand's Delta variant outbreak has spread beyond the largest city of Auckland, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to put additional regions into snap lockdown yesterday.

There were 32 coronavirus cases yesterday in Auckland, which has been in lockdown since mid-August, and two cases in the Waikato region, some 147km south of Auckland.

Ms Ardern said parts of the region will go into a five-day lockdown. She added that the government will decide today whether Auckland's 1.7 million residents will remain sealed off from the rest of New Zealand.

Ms Ardern enforced what was meant to be a "short and sharp" nationwide lockdown in mid-August in response to the Auckland outbreak, which now stands at 1,328 cases.

Meanwhile, Australia reported more than 1,900 new infections yesterday.

Victoria and New South Wales, which have been under lockdown for weeks, reported 1,887 cases and 13 deaths in total.