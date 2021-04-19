More young Indians, including kids, falling victim to Covid-19: Report

Doctors across India have confirmed that more young patients - under the ages of 12 and 15 - are being admitted to hospitals in the second wave of infections.

NEW DELHI: Mr Ajay Singh Yadav managed only a final video call with Mr Raj Karan before his close friend became the latest of an alarming number of young Indians, including children, falling victim to the new coronavirus wave sweeping India.

Some doctors say the reason under-45s are now vulnerable is that they go to work and eat out more, but there is no definitive proof.

They could also be more prone to a new "double mutant" variant found in 60 per cent of samples in Maharashtra, the hardest-hit state.

Mr Karan, 38, was campaigning in village elections when he fell ill. Mr Yadav rushed him to a hospital, but he too tested positive and was put into isolation.

"I am devastated... I could only see him via a video call," Mr Yadav, 39, said in the northern city of Lucknow.

The nation of 1.3 billion people has been hit by a new wave that has caused one million positive tests in a week, and the authorities are rattled.

At the start of the year, India thought it had beaten the pandemic and kicked off a mass vaccination drive.

Face masks and social distancing were cast aside and huge crowds flocked to religious festivals and election rallies.

But in hospitals, doctors warned of a rise in cases, including a new phenomenon - younger patients - for a disease usually viewed as riskier for older adults.

In a country where around 65 per cent of the population is under 35, there is growing concern about the impact on the young.

New Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said 65 per cent of new patients are below 45.

India's medical research agency does not have a demographic breakdown of cases, but doctors in major cities confirmed that more young patients are coming to hospitals.

"We are also seeing children under the ages of 12 and 15 being admitted with symptoms in the second wave. Last year there were practically no children," said Dr Khusrav Bajan, a consultant at Mumbai's P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and a member of Maharashtra's Covid-19 task force.

SEVERITY

In Gujarat state, pulmonologist Amit Dave said young people were experiencing "increased severity" from coronavirus for their lungs, hearts and kidneys. One Gujarat hospital has set up the state's first paediatric coronavirus ward.

States across India have reported a similar increase of young patients.

In the southern IT hub of Bangalore, under-40s made up 58 per cent of infections earlier this month, up from 46 per cent last year, data aggregator Covid19india.org said.

"I haven't seen such a rise in cases in the last one year as I've seen in the last one week," said Delhi-based book publicist Tanu Dogra, 28, who was bedridden for a week after testing positive last month.

"Everybody on my timeline, on my WhatsApp, is frantically messaging each other because they've all tested positive."

In Brazil - which like the rest of the world had more severe cases and deaths among the elderly during the first wave - doctors are also seeing a higher prevalence of younger patients.