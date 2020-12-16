Most Japanese oppose holding Tokyo Olympics next year: Poll

Some people in Japan prefer a further delay or outright cancellation of the Games.

TOKYO : Most Japanese people oppose holding the coronavirus-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year, favouring a further delay or outright cancellation of the massive event, new polling showed yesterday.

Public sentiment has shifted little since the summer, when surveys in Japan also found only a minority backing plans to hold the Games next year, despite the imminent arrival of new vaccines.

A poll released yesterday by national broadcaster NHK found just 27 per cent of respondents support holding the Games next year.

Olympic organisers and Japanese officials have ruled out any further delay of the Games - the first in history to be postponed during peacetime.

But the Japanese do not appear convinced. A poll published on Monday by the Jiji press agency found 21 per cent favouring a cancellation and nearly 30 per cent a further delay.