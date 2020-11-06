Most Malaysians do not want a change of govt during pandemic: Survey

The survey of 696 people by the Institute of Strategic Analysis and Policy Research found that 54 per cent disagreed that it is the right time to change the government.

The survey of 696 people by the Institute of Strategic Analysis and Policy Research (Insap) found that 54 per cent disagreed it is the right time to change the government.

The same survey also found that 68 per cent agreed that all parliamentarians should heed the advice of Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah to pass the national budget.

Insap deputy chairman Jacob Lee said the survey showed Malaysians, in general, wanted the status quo of the federal government as the third wave of the pandemic hits Malaysia hard.

"Malaysians desire political stability and want experienced hands in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic," he saidyesterday.

Malaysia recorded 1,009 cases yesterday, making it the third day in a row of four-digit figures in new cases.

The country also reported six deaths, bringing the toll to 277. Total cases stand at 36,434.

Meanwhile, Indonesia reported 4,065 cases yesterday, taking the total to 425,796. It had 89 deaths, taking total fatalities to 14,348.

The Philippines reported 1,594 cases and 42 deaths. Total cases increased to 389,725 while deaths reached 7,409.

In a separate development, South Korea said yesterday it had alerted about 1,000 people who attended the memorial of late Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun-hee last week to get tested for the coronavirus after one person at the event tested positive.

A local journalist who covered the memorial developed symptoms two days later and tested positive on Monday, health authorities said.

At least six new cases, including two colleagues and two family members, had been linked to the journalist, the authorities said.

A Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency official said no cases had yet been linked to the funeral home at the Samsung Medical Centre, including that of the journalist, who wore a mask during the event.

Visitors included many high-profile business leaders, politicians and senior presidential aides.