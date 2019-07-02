Motion for Malaysian lawmakers to declare assets passed

KUALA LUMPUR A special motion to compel all lawmakers to declare their assets was passed in the Malaysian Parliament yesterday.

The motion was approved via a voice vote with no dissenting voice coming from the Opposition bloc.

The motion also proposed that those who failed to declare their assets would have to face the Parliament's select committee on rights and privileges. MPs who make false declarations will be subject to prosecution under the Malaysian Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to three years or a fine.

The motion was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Liew Vui Keong, who said it was based on the need for accountability and transparency.

"The Statutory Declaration shall be submitted to the Yang di-Pertua within three months from the date this motion is agreed upon and copied to the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)," said Mr Liew.

"The list of the members of the Dewan Rakyat (Parliament) who have declared their property shall be displayed on the MACC portal, and only the details of the declaration of the property of that member shall be posted on the portal for a period of three months from the date of receipt of the Statutory Declaration by the MACC."

Mr Liew also acknowledged that there are currently no laws to compel lawmakers to declare their assets, but hoped that everyone would comply.

Mr Liew also assured lawmakers that this motion is the first step for the government before drafting a new law of such nature.

He hoped that the new Bill will be tabled in the next Parliament session.

Earlier, opposition lawmakers had questioned the validity of the special motion, asking why an actual Bill was not tabled to compel them to declare their assets.