Motorist dies after road rage incident on Malaysian highway

Couple, who were detained by Malaysian police, are being held in what has been classified as a murder case.

KAJANG, SELANGOR A fender bender turned into a car chase and led to a deadly fight where one of two motorists involved was killed on the Plus Highway near Bandar Baru Bangi on Sunday.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Fadzil Ahmat said they arrested a couple involved in a road rage incident, which has been classified as a murder case.

Police investigations revealed that a 29-year-old man had initially knocked into a car driven by a 40-year-old just after the Sungai Besi toll plaza.

Said Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil: "Following the incident, the two drivers were involved in a car chase.

"A scuffle ensued between them at the Bandar Baru Bangi interchange. Witnesses at the scene broke up the fight, and the two drivers returned to their vehicles," he said.

But shortly after, the 29-year-old man got out of his vehicle with a baseball bat and smashed the other car's bonnet, he said in a statement.

The older driver then lurched his vehicle forward and hit the victim.

"The man was pinned between the car and the road divider. He was subsequently rushed to the Nilai Medical Centre but died while receiving treatment," he said, adding that they also arrested the suspect's 36-year-old wife. Both have been remanded for seven days.

SAC Fadzil refuted claims that the case had racial elements.

"Our investigations revealed that the motive for the case was based on the accident. The viral messages claiming it was a racial issue are fake," he said.