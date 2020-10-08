Movement control order set for Klang and three places in Sabah

PUTRAJAYA : Klang in Selangor and three places in Sabah have been put under a conditional movement control order (MCO) effective tomorrow.

Considered red zones, they have hit more than 40 Covid-19 cases each.

The fresh curbs mean people are not allowed to leave or enter these areas, except for those providing essential services.

Only essential businesses such as sundry shops, supermarkets, restaurants, clinics and petrol stations can open. Sports, social and recreational activities are prohibited.

Mosques and other places of worship are to remain closed.

"Placing these areas under a conditional MCO will help curb infections and allow health authorities to carry out contact tracing over the next 14 days," Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said yesterday.

Malaysia recorded 489 new cases yesterday.

A Health Ministry Facebook post said the majority of cases were from the Tembok cluster in Kedah and red zones in Sabah.

The three states with the highest new infections were Sabah with 282, followed by Kedah with 153 and Selangor with 20.

Thedeath toll stayed unchanged at 141.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tested negative for the coronavirus, his office said yesterday, after a minister who attended a high-level meeting chaired by the premier on Saturday contracted the virus.

Mr Muhyiddin, along with 13 ministers and deputy ministers, started home quarantine on Monday after it was discovered that Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri had Covid-19.

"The Prime Minister is currently in good health. However, he will continue self-quarantine until the end of the 14-day period set by the Ministry of Health," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

In other parts of South-east Asia, Indonesia reported 4,538 cases yesterday, bringing its total to 315,714.

There were also 98 deaths, taking the total to 11,472, the highest in the region.

The Philippines yesterday recorded 2,825 infections and 60 additional deaths.