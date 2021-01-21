MPs have asked Malaysian King to reverse state of emergency: Anwar

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said there is a need to continue with Parliament meetings.

KUALA LUMPUR The majority of the Members of Parliament have asked Malaysia's King to reverse royal assent for the government's seven-month-long state of emergency, claimed Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat president yesterday said a letter was sent to the Palace on Tuesday, which also requested that Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah convene a special sitting of Parliament to urgently discuss the unrelenting Covid-19 pandemic that has overwhelmed the healthcare system.

"The number of MPs who have written to the King has exceeded a majority," he said.

Mr Anwar also rubbished claims by some quarters who said the move to submit the letters is tantamount to treason.

"It is not protesting but merely appealing to the King to use his goodwill and wisdom to review the proclamation," he said.

The King had decreed that the emergency last until Aug 1 or earlier if the number of Covid-19 cases can be effectively cut down and controlled.

Mr Anwar also said the opposition's legal team will be filing the court papers within the next two days.

MEETINGS

"What we are putting forth to the court is not against the emergency proclamation but the need to continue with Parliament meetings. This can be raised in court without questioning the proclamation," Mr Anwar said.

Parliament should be allowed to convene, he said, adding that it is the best avenue to voice concerns, particularly regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Some people are saying that kindergartens and other businesses can open, why not Parliament."

Mr Anwar took a swipe at the government's delay in rolling out the vaccination programme.

"Some neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Indonesia have already started theirs yet we are still lagging behind," he said.

He urged the government to be more transparent and not keep the public in the dark.

Malaysia recorded 4,008 cases yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the country to 169,379.

This is only the second time daily cases has exceeded the 4,000 mark; the other was on Jan 16 with 4,029 cases.