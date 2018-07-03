M’sia appoints its youngest minister

Mr Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman wants 'to reform and serve the people of Malaysia'.

PETALING JAYA At 25, he is Malaysia's youngest minister.

Mr Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who will turn 26 on Dec 6, was named Youth and Sports Minister.

His predecessor Khairy Jamaluddin used to be the youngest minister when he was appointed to the Cabinet at 37 in 2013.

A total of 13 ministers and 23 deputy ministers took their oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, at Istana Negara yesterday.

There are now 26 ministers in Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's Cabinet.

Johor-born Syed Saddiq, the youngest of four children, was established in the debating community before he entered the political arena. He won Asia's Best Speaker award at the Asian British Parliamentary Debating Championship three times.

The youth chief of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia recently turned down a second offer from Oxford University for a Master's in Public Policy, saying that he had "to reform and serve the people of Malaysia".

Yesterday, Mr Syed Saddiq said in a statement the youth remain the main focus of the national development agenda.

The country will also focus on improving various aspects of sports including facilities and atheletes' welfare, he said.

Top Malaysian shuttler Lee Chong Wei, who bagged his 12th Malaysia Open title on Sunday, earlier said he was looking forward to the appointment of the new sports minister, who, he hoped, would adopt a hands-on approach.

Mr Khairy also congratulated the new minister.

"Congrats to Mr Syed Saddiq on his appointment as the new Youth and Sports Minister. I pray you will bring more success to the country," he tweeted.

Mr Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi, chef de mission of the Malaysian contingent at the Asian Games and National Sports Institute chairman, said Mr Syed Saddiq's youth would be beneficial.

"I think it is the most appropriate choice bearing in mind his age and vitality. We look forward to working with Mr Syed Saddiq and hope to get his full support especially with the Asian Games in Indonesia just over a month away."

Said Mr Nabil Jeffri, a Malaysian racing driver: "He is young and will bring in new ideas for sure to the sports industry in Malaysia."

Mr Steven Sim Chee Keong was sworn in as the Deputy Sports Minister.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir said the Cabinet is not complete as three more ministers will be appointed.