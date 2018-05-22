M’sia billionaire to return for Council of Eminent Persons meeting

PETALING JAYA Malaysian tycoon Robert Kuok will fly home this week to attend a meeting of the new Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) .

Its head of media and communication, Mr Kadir Jasin, confirmed the 94-year-old billionaire would return to Malaysia, but he was uncertain of the date.

Mr Kuok is one of the five CEP members, which includes former finance minister Daim Zainuddin.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad unveiled the council on May 12.

Mr Daim, who heads the CEP, was quoted in the Nanyang Siang Pau newspaper as saying that he had spoken to Mr Kuok via phone about his homecoming this week.

He said Mr Kuok has extensive experience in business and finance and is well-versed in the industries of commodities, real estate, hotel and tourism.

Mr Daim noted that Mr Kuok would not be staying too long in Malaysia, and the chairman of the Kuok-controlled agriculture company PPB Group, Mr Oh Siew Nam, would attend meetings in Mr Kuok's absence.