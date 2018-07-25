M’sia Parliament halted briefly as not enough MPs were present

KUALA LUMPUR : The Malaysian Parliament was forced to halt proceedings temporarily because of a lack of quorum.

Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof ordered the House to stand down after Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu's Alexander Nanta Linggi noted that there were not enough people.

"There are no ministers or deputy ministers in the House, so can we proceed as there is a lack of quorum?" he said when the House resumed at 2.30pm yesterday after the lunch break.

Mr Mohamad Ariff took note of Mr Linggi's observation and stopped proceedings for 10 minutes.

This was eventually reduced to five minutes when the bell, given a lengthy ringing period, saw straggler MPs shuffle into the hall, the New Straits Times reported.

Mr Mohamad Ariff eventually announced there were 35 MPs in the hall, which meant proceedings could continue.

There must be at least 26 MPs in the 222-seat Parliament to allow proceedings to be held.

On Monday, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad expressed his dissatisfaction over the attendance of his Cabinet members and their deputies in Parliament.

"I am never satisfied with anything, but ministers and deputy ministers should improve on their attendance records in the Dewan Rakyat and have proper excuses for not coming for sittings," he told reporters.

Last week, Barisan Nasional's Khairy Jamaluddin questioned why the government's front bench was empty during the motion of thanks on the Royal Address.

"Not even a single Cabinet minister in the Dewan Rakyat to listen to the opposition leader's speech," the Rembau MP had tweeted.

Dr Mahathir had said he understood that ministers and their deputies have other duties to attend to.

"Parliament sits for almost the whole day and for 20 days. If they can work during that time, it is impractical.

"We need them to attend to bureaucratic work as well," he said.