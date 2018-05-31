M’sia restaurant workers caught washing plates in dirty puddle

Raj's Banana Leaf said the workers caught washing plates in a puddle (above) were new.

KUALA LUMPUR: A restaurant in Bangsar in Kuala Lumpur was forced to close after a video showing its workers washing dishes in a puddle of muddy water went viral.

Raj's Banana Leaf restaurant may be in more trouble as health inspectors from the Kuala Lumpur City Council were expected to inspect the premises yesterday.

The 30-second video shows three workers squatting at the back of the restaurant, scrubbing and rinsing plates in what appears to be a puddle of muddy water in a pothole.

The video, which was published on Tuesday, has since garnered more than 270,000 views and 6,800 shares.

Later, the restaurant issued an apology on Facebook, claiming the employees were new.

"This has never happened before and should not have happened," it said. "We also want to assure (the public) that Raj's Banana Leaf consistently passes the health inspections conducted regularly."

It added that it will continue to monitor the restaurant's hygiene and take strict action against the staff involved.

"We truly understand your concerns. However, we hope you will still give us a chance to serve you in the future," it said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's national badminton player Lee Chong Wei has denied that he is a co-owner of the restaurant.

"No, no, no. Bukan saya (Not me)," he told The Star yesterday.