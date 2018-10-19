M'sian govt to study new proposal for crooked bridge

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia does not need to obtain consent from the Singapore government to build the "crooked bridge" linking Johor Baru and the island, says Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister said the government would examine the "crooked bridge" proposal from the Johor state government, which he said was different from the third link project.

"This (crooked bridge project) comes from Johor but some people say they want a third bridge and not a crooked bridge.

"If they want to have the third bridge, we have to ask Singapore and I don't think Singapore will give consent."

The crooked bridge project was mooted by Dr Mahathir before he retired as premier in 2003.

He had planned to build the bridge, which involved a six-lane S-shaped highway that allows vessels to pass under it, since Singapore refused to demolish its half of the causeway link between the two countries.

The project was dropped by Mr Abdullah Ahmad Badawi when he became prime minister, which led to Dr Mahathir fiercely opposing his hand-picked successor.

REVIVAL

However, on Tuesday, Johor Mentri Besar Osman Sapian said the state government had raised the matter of reviving the project with Dr Mahathir.

Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali on Wednesday downplayed the suggestion, saying the current economic situation is not conducive for such a project.

"I don't think it is the right time for the project," Mr Azmin told reporters.

He said he would look into the proposal once the Johor government raised it at the federal level but added that the government's priority is projects that benefit the nation.