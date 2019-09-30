M'sian MP, others question deadline extension for JB-S'pore rail link

JOHOR BARU: The one-month extension of the deadline for Malaysia to decide on the Rapid Transit System (RTS) project came in for further debate here, with several leaders questioning the need to ask for more time.

The initial six-month deadline for Malaysia to review the RM4 billion (S$1.3 billion) project to build a 4km cross-border MRT link from Woodlands in Singapore to Bukit Chagar in Johor to help alleviate congestion at the Causeway was to have expired today.

The deadline has been extended by Singapore up to Oct 31 following a request from Malaysia.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim said there were "other means" for Putrajaya to look for funding to finance the project.

"The people have been waiting for this project as it will greatly reduce the acute congestion problem at the Causeway that affects thousands of Malaysians and Singaporeans.

"So, this project has to be given priority," said the Parti Keadilan Rakyat lawmaker.

QUESTIONED

Former Menteri Besar Mohamed Khaled Nordin questioned the commitment of the Pakatan Harapan government in implementing the project.

"They know that this project is needed as it allows smoother movement of people from both sides, making the RTS an alternative to the Causeway which is already heavily congested," said the Umno vice-president.

RTS monitoring group representative Dr Tee Ching Seng said Putrajaya should not just scrutinise the project from the financial aspect.

"The government should also consider the negative impact on the people's health, livelihood and safety. The RTS should be continued to ease the burden of the people. Let there be no political agenda," said Dr Tee.

Johor Menteri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the state government had not been notified by Putrajaya on the extension granted by Singapore.