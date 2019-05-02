Mueller criticises Barr’s depiction of Russia probe

WASHINGTON: US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has complained to the US Attorney-General over his characterisation of the Russia probe that allowed US President Donald Trump to declare himself cleared of obstruction of justice, US media reported on Tuesday.

Mr Trump cast himself as fully exonerated after Attorney-General Bill Barr delivered a four-page memo to Congress on March 24 that he called a summary of the two-year probe's key findings, telling lawmakers the evidence was insufficient to support obstruction charges.

The release of a redacted version of the full 448-page report on April 18 however, revealed Mr Mueller had detailed numerous attempts by Mr Trump to thwart the investigation.

The Washington Post said Mr Mueller's letter to Mr Barr three days later complained his memo "did not fully capture the context, nature and substance of this office's work and conclusions".

"There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation," Mr Mueller reportedly wrote.

"This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations."

Mr Mueller declined to accuse Mr Trump of a crimebut specifically said what he had uncovered made him unable to exonerate the president.

Democrats in Congress are expected to question Mr Barras he appears for two days of hearings on Capitol Hill this week.

Yesterday, several called for his resignation - with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also weighing in.

"Attorney-General Barr misled the public and owes the American people answers," she said on Twitter.