Muhyiddin: If people do not work, the economy would collapse

Family members of a Covid-19 victim praying at a hospital mortuary before burial in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia reported a record 6,976 new coronavirus cases yesterday.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported a record 6,976 new coronavirus cases yesterday, raising the total count in the country since the pandemic began to 512,091.

Health authorities also reported 49 deaths, taking the toll to 2,248.

The country's previous record of 6,806 new cases in one day was set on Thursday last week, when it also registered its highest daily death toll of 59.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday that there is a need to strike a balance between lives and livelihoods in the implementation of strict curbs.

He said this was why the government decided not to impose a total lockdown as it would affect livelihoods and many people would lose their jobs.

"If the people do not work, the economy would collapse and to redevelop it, the government had to spend RM340 billion (S$190 billion) with six stimulus packages," he said.

"That is not a small amount, it has never happened in the country. Twenty per cent of the country's gross domestic product is used to help the people.

"This is what the people must understand.

" If we do that (close all economic sectors), we will face bigger problems, and the country would not be able to recover later," he said in a special interview with TV network RTM and Bernama.

Among the curbs announced on Saturday, malls, restaurants and shops will operate shorter hours from tomorrow. They will open at 8am and close at 8pm, instead of 10pm.

Shoppers would be allowed in the premises for only two hours.

The government also wants 80 per cent of civil servants to start working from home, while the private sector has been advised to allow 40 per cent of its staff to do the same.