Mum of baby found dead in freezer writes heart-wrenching post

His little body was discovered in a freezer at his babysitter's home near Batu Caves in Malaysia on Tuesday.

Gombak police chief Assistant Commissioner Ali Ahmad said the child was found wrapped in a napkin and placed inside a green zipper bag, The New Straits Times reported.

Both the babysitter and her housemate were arrested.

The case shocked many in Malaysia. Now the mother of five-month-old Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi has written a heart-wrenching post in Malay on Facebook.

"My dear Adam. It must have been cold inside the freezer. It is alright, when you are in heaven, you will get many beautiful things," wrote Madam Farrah Madihah Othman, 28. "Remember my advice and take good care of yourself. Mama will go there, my dear, (and) we will have a bubble bath."

Madam Farrah also thanked the people who provided help after news broke that Adam was missing.

Mr Abdul Rahim Ismail, 54, a relative of Adam's parents, said he was previously placed under the care of a family member before being taken to the babysitter a week ago. He said the couple met the babysitter through Facebook and friends.