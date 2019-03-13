Murdoch’s News Corp calls for break-up of Google

SYDNEY The Australian arm of Mr Rupert Murdoch's News Corp called for an enforced break-up of Alphabet's Google, acknowledging the measure would involve global coordination but calling it necessary to preserve advertising and news media.

The demand, published yesterday as part of a government inquiry, goes beyond the recommendations of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which crossed swords with Google by requesting a new regulatory body to oversee global tech operators.

In an 80-page submission largely centred on Google, News Corp Australia said the US company had created an "ecosystem" where it could control the results of people's Internet searches and then charge advertisers based on how many people viewed their advertisements.

Efforts to curtail Google's market dominance around the world had failed because of the search engine operator's record of "avoiding and undermining regulatory initiatives and ignoring private contractual arrangements".