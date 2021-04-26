Myanmar activists slam Asean-junta consensus, vow to continue protests

YANGON: Myanmar's pro-democracy activists sharply criticised an agreement between the country's junta chief and South-east Asian leaders to end the nation's violent post-coup crisis and vowed yesterday to continue their protest campaign.

Some protests took place in Myanmar's big cities yesterday, a day after the meeting of Asean with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

"Whether it is Asean or the UN (United Nations), they will only speak from outside saying don't fight but negotiate and solve the issues.

"But that doesn't reflect Myanmar's ground situation," said protest group General Strikes Collaboration Committee's Ms Khin Sandar.

"We will continue the protests. We have plans to do so," she said.

A statement from Asean chair Brunei said a consensus was reached in Jakarta on five points - ending violence, a constructive dialogue among all parties, a special Asean envoy to facilitate dialogue, acceptance of aid and a visit by the envoy to Myanmar.

The consensus did not mention political prisoners, although the statement said the meeting "heard calls" for their release.

"We realised that whatever the outcome from the Asean meeting, it will not reflect what people want," said protest organiser Wai Aung in Yangon, the country's largest city.