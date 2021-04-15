Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against military

Protesters splashing red paint - representing the blood of people killed protesting against the junta - onto a government building during a demonstration in Yangon.

MYANMAR Opponents of Myanmar's coup splashed red paint and dye on roads and signs outside government offices yesterday to represent the blood of people killed protesting against the junta, on the second day of the traditional new year holiday.

The display, aimed at shaming the military, took place in various towns and cities, according to pictures posted by media, as people answered a call by activists to join what they termed a bloody paint strike.

Some people marched with signs calling for the release of the leader of the ousted government, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

She has been detained since the Feb 1 coup on various charges, including violating an official secrets act that could see her imprisoned for 14 years.

Her lawyers have denied the charges against her.

Information has become scarce because of the junta's curbs on broadband Internet and mobile data services, so news of violence by the security forces is not as forthcoming.

The five-day New Year holiday, known as Thingyan, began on Tuesday but pro-democracy activists cancelled the usual festivities, which include high-spirited water throwing in the streets, to focus on their opposition to the generals.

The military says the protests are petering out. Activists have planned different shows of defiance every day over the holiday, which ends on Saturday.