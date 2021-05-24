Myanmar anti-coup insurgents seize police post, kill security forces

YANGON: Fighters opposed to Myanmar's military junta seized a police station in Mobye town yesterday, and they claim to have killed at least 13 security force members and captured four, according to local media.

Videos shared on social media show what appear to be the dead bodies of security forces in the latest attack since the Feb 1 coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Footage from Mobye, 100km east of capital Naypyitaw, shows bodies in the uniforms of the security forces, while other pictures show four captured policemen blindfolded with surgical masks.