Myanmar army chief becomes prime minister, promises elections

General Min Aung Hlaing vowed to work with any special envoy named by Asean.

BANGKOK Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing has taken on the role of prime minister in a newly formed caretaker government, state media reported yesterday, six months after the army seized power from a civilian government.

In a speech yesterday, General Min Aung Hlaing repeated a pledge to hold elections by 2023 and said his administration was ready to work with a future regional envoy to Myanmar.

The announcement and speech came exactly six months after the army seized power on Feb 1 from a civilian government following elections that were won by Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party but that the military said had been fraudulent.

Gen Min Aung Hlaing has chaired the state administration council that was formed just after the coup and that has run Myanmar since then, and the caretaker government will replace it.

"In order to perform the country's duties fast, easily and effectively, the state administration council has been re-formed as caretaker government of Myanmar," a newsreader on state Myawaddy television said.

In his speech, Gen Min Aung Hlaing repeated a pledge to restore democracy, saying: "We will accomplish the provisions of the state of emergency by August 2023."

He added: "I guarantee the establishment of a union based on democracy and federalism."

Shortly after the coup, junta leaders promised new elections within two years. The reference yesterday to August 2023 was interpreted by some local media as extending that time frame by six months.

Gen Min Aung Hlaing also said his administration would work with any special envoy named by Asean.