Myanmar cops fire guns to disperse protesters, woman shot in head

(Above) Police carrying an injured fellow officer during a protest in Mandalay. .

(Above) The police firing a water cannon at protesters during a demonstration against the military coup on a street in Bago, Myanmar, yesterday.

NAYPYITAW : Myanmar police used force yesterday to disperse protests against military rule, and one woman was in critical condition and not expected to survive after being shot in the head with a live round, a doctor said.

The police fired guns, mostly into the air, and used water cannon and rubber bullets to clear protesters in the capital Naypyitaw.

Four people were taken to hospital with what doctors initially said were wounds caused by rubber bullets.

One of them, a woman, had what was most likely a fatal head wound, said a doctor who declined to be identified. The bullet could be seen lodged in her in an X-ray, the doctor said.

"She hasn't passed away yet, she is in the emergency unit, but it is 100 per cent certain the injury is fatal," said the doctor.

"According to the X-ray, it is a live bullet."

A man had a chest wound but was not in critical condition. It was not clear if he was hit with a bullet or rubber bullet, the doctor said.

Protesters have taken to the streets in cities and towns in the largest demonstrations in Myanmar for more than a decade, against a Feb 1 military coup that ousted the elected government of veteran democracy campaigner Aung San Suu Kyi.

The coup took place just as Ms Suu Kyi's party was preparing to begin its second term after her National League for Democracy swept the Nov 8 election.

The military cited election fraud as justification for its takeover, though the ElectionCommission has dismissed such accusations.

Earlier, witnesses said the police fired guns into the air in Naypyitaw as a crowd refused to disperse. The police then fired a water cannon at the protesters, who responded with stones, a witness said.

Video footage posted on social media, apparently of the woman who was shot in the head, showed her with other protesters by what appeared to be a bus-stop shelter some distance from a row of riot police as a water cannon sprayed and several shots could be heard.

The woman, wearing a motorbike helmet, suddenly collapsed. Pictures on social media of her helmet showed what appeared to be a bullet hole.

Reuters was not able to verify the video footage or photographs.

Earlier, video from the central town of Bago showed the police confronting a crowd and blasting them with jets from a water cannon.

PROMISES

The police arrested at least 27 demonstrators in the second-biggest city of Mandalay, domestic media reported.

Promises on Monday from junta leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, to eventually hold a new election in his first address since seizing power drew scorn. He repeated unproven accusations of fraud in the election.

A growing civil disobedience movement affecting hospitals, schools and government offices shows no sign of ending, but the crowds in Yangon seemed appeared smaller yesterday than the previous day.