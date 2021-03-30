Myanmar crisis could have 'catastrophic' effects on children

Little Saw Ta Eh Ka Lu Moo Taw receiving medical treatment in Myanmar's Karen state, after he was injured by shrapnel.

YANGON : It has been a grim few days for the children of Myanmar. At least 10 of them were reportedly killed on Saturday - the bloodiest day of the military's crackdown on anti-coup protests, with over 100 killed.

Among the fatalities was a 13-year-old boy playing outside his house in Yangon and an 11-year-old girl whose casket on Sunday was filled with dolls and princess colouring books.

"In addition to the immediate impacts of the violence, the longer-term consequences of the crisis for the country's children could be catastrophic," Ms Henrietta Fore, the executive director for the United Nations' children's agency Unicef, said in a statement.

In Yangon, a one-year-old girl was recovering from surgery after being shot in the eye with a rubber bullet while playing near her house on Saturday, which was also her birthday. A friend of the family told AFP that the girl would be blind for life in the eye.

Across Yangon, another family is rallying around a toddler who underwent surgery yesterday after part of her ear was shot off.

"Her ear was totally wrecked and part of her head was also wounded behind the ear," her father said, adding the family was struggling to make ends meet and did not know how to pay her medical expenses.

MORE KILLED

Meanwhile, Myanmar security forces killed three people in the main city of Yangon yesterday, witnesses and media reported, as activists called on ethnic minority forces in the diverse nation to back their campaign against military rule.

Thousands of people took to the streets in towns across the country yesterday, determined to show their opposition to the Feb 1 military coup after a decade of democratic reform.

A man was killed and several were wounded when security forces fired in one Yangon neighbourhood, a witness said.

"He was shot in the head," witness Thiha Soe told Reuters.

"They were shooting at everything on the road, even a Red Cross team. It is still going on as I am speaking to you."

Myanmar's Red Cross said it was checking the report.

Two people were killed in another Yangon district when security forces moved in to clear protesters' barricades, a resident said.

But despite the violence, crowds turned out in the central towns of Bago, Minhla, Khin-U, Pinlebu and Taze, Mawlamyine in the south, Demoso in the east and Hsipaw and Mytitkyina in the north, according to media and social media posts.

The General Strike Committee of Nationalities, a main protest group, called in an open letter on Facebook for ethnic minority forces to help those standing up to the "unfair oppression" of the military.

Insurgents from different ethnic minority groups have battled the central government for decades over greater autonomy.

Both the Karen National Union (KNU) and Kachin Independence Army (KIA) have expressed support for the anti-coup movement.

Heavy clashes erupted on the weekend near the Thai border between the army and KNU fighters.