Myanmar death toll rises; Chinese factories torched

Chinese media said that the arson attacks on the factories caused S$50m worth of damage and saw two employees hurt.

YANGON: Myanmar security forces fired on pro-democracy demonstrators yesterday, killing six people, media and witnesses said, a day after dozens of protesters were shot dead and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon.

Supporters of detained democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi marched again, including in the second-largest city of Mandalay and in the central towns of Myingyan and Aunglan, where police opened fire, witnesses and media reported.

"One girl got shot in the head and a boy got shot in the face," an 18-year-old protester in Myingyan said.

The Myanmar Now media outlet reported three people were killed in Myingyan and two in Aunglan, while a journalist in Mandalay said one person was shot dead there after a big protest had passed off peacefully.

The protesters took to the streets in defiance of the authorities, whose escalating use of violence resulted in dozens being killed on Sunday in the bloodiest day since the Feb 1 coup that overthrew Ms Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy party.

State broadcaster MRTV reported martial law had been imposed in several districts of Yangon, and Myanmar Now reported it had also been imposed in parts of Mandalay.

The arson attacks prompted China's strongest comments yet on the turmoil gripping its neighbour, where many see Beijing as supportive of the coup.

China's Global Times newspaper said 32 Chinese-invested factories were "vandalised in vicious attacks" that caused US$37 million (S$50 million) worth of damage and injuries to two Chinese employees. Its embassy urged Myanmar's generals to stop the violence.

"We wish that Myanmar's authorities can take further relevant and effective measures to guarantee the security of the lives and assets of Chinese companies and personnel," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in Beijing.

The worst of Sunday's bloodshed took place in the Yangon suburb of Hlaingthaya, where security forces killed at least 37 protesters after the factory attacks, said a local doctor.

At least 16 people were killed in other places, rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said, as well as one policeman.