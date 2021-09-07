World

Myanmar junta agrees to Asean's call for a ceasefire: Report

Asean envoy Mr Erywan Yusof's proposal of a ceasefire has reportedly also been conveyed to parties in Myanmar opposed to rule by the military. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sep 07, 2021 06:00 am

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Myanmar's military rulers have agreed to an Asean call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure distribution of humanitarian aid, Japan's Kyodo news agency said, citing the envoy of the south-east Asian bloc to the crisis-torn nation.

Following a coup in February, Asean has been trying to end violence in which hundreds have been killed in Myanmar, and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents.

The envoy, Mr Erywan Yusof, proposed the ceasefire in a video conference with Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin, and the military had accepted it, he said.

"This is not a political ceasefire. This is a ceasefire to ensure safety, (and) security of the humanitarian workers" in their effort to distribute aid safely, Mr Erywan said, according to the report. "They didn't have any disagreement with what I said, with regards to the ceasefire," it quoted the envoy as saying.

OPPOSED

Mr Erywan had also passed his proposal indirectly to parties opposed to rule by the military, it added.

But Myanmar pro-democracy activist Thinzar ShunLei Yi said the junta could not be trusted to honour the deal, adding, "ceasefires buy more time for the military to reload bullets".

Deputy minister Maw Htun Aung of the National Unity Government, which is made up of opponents of military rule, said Asean needed to tell the junta to stop "killing and terrorising" its own people. - REUTERS

