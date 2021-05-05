Myanmar junta charges Japanese journalist under 'fake news' law
YANGON: The Myanmar junta has charged a Japanese journalist under a "fake news" law, a report said yesterday.
Freelance reporter Yuki Kitazumi was arrested last month and charged on Monday - World Press Freedom Day - with spreading fake news, said a report by Kyodo news agency.
He is one of 50 journalists held as part of the junta's crackdown on widespread protests against its Feb 1 coup.
The country has been in turmoil since civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's government was ousted, with more than 750 people killed by security forces.
Mr Kitazumi has been in custody since April 18 - the second time he had been arrested since the coup. In February, he was beaten up and briefly held but was later released. - AFP
