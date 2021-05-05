Myanmar junta charges Japanese journalist under 'fake news' law

YANGON: The Myanmar junta has charged a Japanese journalist under a "fake news" law, a report said yesterday.

Freelance reporter Yuki Kitazumi was arrested last month and charged on Monday - World Press Freedom Day - with spreading fake news, said a report by Kyodo news agency.

He is one of 50 journalists held as part of the junta's crackdown on widespread protests against its Feb 1 coup.

The country has been in turmoil since civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's government was ousted, with more than 750 people killed by security forces.