Myanmar junta warns public not to hide political activists

A Myanmar migrant in Thailand with a tattoo of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi protesting against the military coup in front of the United Nations building in Bangkok.

YANGON: Myanmar's new military regime yesterday warned the public not to harbour fugitive political activists after issuing arrest warrants for veteran democracy campaigners supporting anti-coup protests that have drawn tens of thousands.

Myanmar has been in uproar since last week when soldiers detained Ms Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted her government, ending a decade-old fledgling democracy after generations of junta rule.

Security forces have stepped up arrests of doctors and others joining a civil disobedience movement.

Police are now hunting seven people who have lent vocal support to the protests, including some of the country's most famous democracy activists.

"If you find any fugitives mentioned or if you have information about them, report to the nearest police station," said a notice in state media yesterday. "Those who receive them will (face) action in accordance with the law."

Among the list of people was Mr Min Ko Naing, who spent more than a decade in prison for helping lead protests against an earlier dictatorship in 1988 while a university student.

"They are arresting the people at night and we have to be careful," he said in a video published on Facebook on Saturday, skirting a junta ban on the platform, hours before his arrest warrant was issued.

"They could crack down forcefully and we will have to be prepared."

Ms Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since she was detained on Feb 1 alongside top aides.

Nearly 400 others have been arrested in the days since, including many of Ms Suu Kyi's top political allies, said the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.

Military leader Min Aung Hlaing suspended laws requiring warrants for home searches as part of several legal manoeuvres announced on Saturday.

In Yangon, many areas have begun forming neighbourhood watch brigades to monitor their communities overnight - in defiance of a junta curfew - and to prevent the arrests of residents joining the protest.

Some have also expressed fears that a prisoner amnesty this week was orchestrated to release inmates into the public to stir up trouble, while freeing space in jails for detainees.